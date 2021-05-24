Home

Sports

International coaches may have a pay cut: Mazey

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 6, 2021 12:31 pm
Commission Chair, Peter Mazey. [File Photo]

The Fiji Sports Commission is looking at a 20% pay cut for all international coaches.

This includes Gareth Baber, Fiji Pearls Coach, Jenny Brazel and Football’s Fleming Serritslev.

So far the Fiji Sports Commission is paying the salaries of four international coaches and three local coaches who are internationally recognized.

Article continues after advertisement

The commission had been granted $4.1 million dollars this financial year.

Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says has they have re-looked at its strategic plans for this financial year due to the pandemic.

“This is a realization that the current situation it’s very hard, especially right at the moment we have the policy that sports won’t get back into action until everybody got the double jab.”

Mazey says they are investing more in programs for local coaches to be internationally recognized.

“The international coaching program was out together to bring out local coaches so we don’t have to keep employing these very expensive international coaches.”

$1 million dollars has been set aside in the 2021-22 financial year for the engaging of coaches.

