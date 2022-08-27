Interesting year for Warriors winger

Fiji Warriors winger Taniela Rakuro only played 15s rugby this season.

The 22 year old featured for Nadroga in the Skipper Cup this year and caught the eyes of Fiji Rugby Union development officers including Warriors Coach Kele Leawere.

Rakuro who hails from Vusama, Malomalo, Nadroga says he’s fast because of the Sigatoka sand dunes training.

The former Nadroga Arya College student will be wearing the Warriors number 11 jumper against Manuma Samoa today and says the Drua and overseas contracts are now just a step away.

‘I only played soccer before and never even played in the Deans, I joined Nadroga club Tuva in the Under 19 at the Coral Coast 7s after that I joined the Police 7s team before the Nadroga coach took me in this year for Skipper Cup, it was the first time I played 15s’.

You can watch the Warriors and Samoa match today at 3pm on the FBC Sports channel.