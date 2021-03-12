Home

Interesting NRL matches in Round 2

The Australian | @
March 16, 2021 6:22 am

Expect to see changes ahead of Round 2 of the National Rugby League competition.

The Roosters were unfortunately struck with two key injuries and will be requesting a reshuffle for round 2, while the Broncos have lost a starting forward.

In round two which begins on Thursday Maika Sivo’s Paramatta Eels will face Melbourne Storms at 9.05pm.

Article continues after advertisement

On Friday Warriors will face the Knoights at 7pm while Titans face the Brisban Broncos at 9.05pm.

On Saturday the Bulldogs face the Panthers at 4pm, Sea Eagles battles the Rabbitohs at 6.30pm and Cowboys faces Dragons at 8.35pm.

West Tigers meets Roosters at 5.05pm on Sunday and Sharks takes on the Raiders at 7.15pm

[Source: Fox Sports]

