Instagram messaging leads to relationship: Wainiqolo

Fiji 7s gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo has never been certain of anything in his life than marrying Fiona Weleilakeba.

According to Wainiqolo their relationship started after a friendly conversation on instagram.

Wainiqolo says Fiona saw him for who he was.

“When we met Fiona didn’t know that I was a rugby player and she doesn’t see as a rugby player and she sees me as a normal Jiuta Wainiqolo.”

Fiona says she’s just happy to marry Wainiqolo.

“I am pretty excited, super happy and we waited quite a long time for this and it is a relief to finally get it done. It’s really exciting and happy to be married to the love of my life.”

The couple is planning to move France together, where Jiuta will be playing for French Top 14 club Toulon.