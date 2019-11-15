Injury a concern for Fijiana 7s team

Two players are injured at the moment for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says Luisa Tisolo and Ana Maria Roqica have sustained minor injuries.

Fuli says both players continue to train with the team as the injuries sustained are minor.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are trying to assess these players.

“We will try and assess with our physio and the medical team with FRU we’ll decide next week if they are okay. But nothing serious, yeah players are here. We can still pull from the rest of the squad”.

The Fijiana 7s team will take on England, China Invitational team and New Zealand in pool play at the 2020 Hamilton 7s tournament.