Injured players in good hands: Baber

A few of the Fiji Airways men’s national 7s players have sustained minor injuries.

National Coach Gareth Baber says this means that a few other players will be getting an opportunity to play earlier than expected.

Baber has also given assurance of the injured players being good hands as they’re getting proper guidance.

Article continues after advertisement

“The players are working really hard. They are under the guidance of Naca Cawanibuka in terms of conditioning levels as well and we have had some good training this week down at Uprising, probably one of our strongest weeks for a long while”.

The Fiji 7s team is currently in camp in preparation for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Fiji will face Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins on the 25th of this month.

On the other hand the Fijiana side will meet England, China and New Zealand in pool stages.

The Hamilton 7s tournament will be shown live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.