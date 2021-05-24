Indian men's hockey team end 41-year medal wait at the Olympics

The Indian men’s hockey team sealed a 5-4 win against Germany in their bronze medal match at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The win helped the team end their 41-year medal wait at the Olympics.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals for India, along with Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh adding their names on the scoresheet.

The gold medal match is between Australia and Belgium.

In the semi-finals, India went down to Belgium 2-5 while Australia defeated Germany 3-1.

[Source: Sports NDTV]