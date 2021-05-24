India thumps Sri Lanka

India comfortably beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20 International.

Batting first, IPL’s costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 for six.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls as Sri Lankan bowlers, without world’s premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were taken to cleaners by Indian batters.

Article continues after advertisement

Kishan had 10 fours and three sixes in his innings while Iyer hit five fours and two sixes.

In bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Venkatesh Iyer (2/36) got their share of wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11 in 3 overs) also bowled well.