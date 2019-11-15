Home

Sports

India Super League was quite an experience: Krishna

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 6:10 am

Fiji Football sensation Roy Krishna says playing in the Hero India Super League will be an unforgettable experience.

After returning from a successful season with the ATK FC in Kolkata, Krishna described his experience as a memorable one.

Krishna says playing in a crowd of more than 50,000 people was new for the Labasa-born striker.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we played our first game the atmosphere was amazing, the fans were so loud and even in the second leg, semifinal when you play at home it was more than 50,000 people and as a player you want to be part of this experience and I was blessed to be part of it”

It is now a waiting game for Krishna as he returned home last Sunday and is in isolation with his wife Naziah Ali.

Krishna will return to his home town Labasa after his 14-day isolation period.

 

