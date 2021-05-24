India defeats Namibia in last T20 outing

India crushed Namibia by 9 wickets to finish third in group 2 of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

India chased 133 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both making half-centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-16 and 3-20 in Namibia’s 132-8.

India were unable to reach the semis after defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games.

The semifinals starts on Thursday with New Zealand playing England at 2am while Pakistan and Australia clash at the same time on Friday.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.