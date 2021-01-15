India defeats Australia in five day cricket series

India pulled off an astonishing run-chase to inflict Australia’s first defeat

The visiting side won the fourth Test by three wickets.

Needing 328, a Brisbane record run-chase, the injury-hit tourists got home with three overs to spare.

Article continues after advertisement

Shubman Gill made 91 and Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 89.

They win the series 2-1, keeping the Border-Gavaskar they won in Australia two years ago.

It is perhaps one of the finest Test series wins by any away side, especially given the list of players unavailable to India by the time the final match was played.

That included captain and talisman Virat Kohli, who only played in the first Test before departing to be at the birth of his first child, a host of fast bowlers and first-choice spin pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In addition to the absent players, India somehow recovered from being bowled out for 36 – their lowest total in Test cricket – in losing the series opener by eight wickets.