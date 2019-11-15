Increased women participation in drag race

The Fiji Motorsport Association has noted an increase in the number of females participating in their monthly drag race.

A total of five women competed in the last drag race round of the season which was held today at Pacific Harbour.

Fiji Car Club vice-president Sandeep Prakash says this is the highest they’ve had and hopes numbers will continue to increase in the years to come.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had about five female drivers today which is something that we usually don’t see. This is also for the first time in 2020 that five females participated and it is a plus that ladies have shown interest in the racing field and we are also encouraging other ladies as well.”

Prakash says the ladies did not show any lack of skills with tight, interesting races staged.

Sindhu Prakash took the overall winner in the female category with a time of 15.6 seconds while Joselyn Khan settled for second place with a time of 17.6 seconds.

In the men’s category, Sandeep Prakash recorded the fastest time finishing at 11.36 seconds.

Hardik Patel sat at second place with 11.5 and Zubed Ali finished at third with a time of 12.11 seconds.