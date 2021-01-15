Increase in member associations for Fiji Volleyball

The Fiji Volleyball Federation noted an increase in the number of member clubs from the 2020 to the 2021 season.

Initially the federation had 11 active associate clubs however, numbers increased to 25 at the end of last season.

President Liga Gukisuva says this is encouraging as they look to take the sport to greater heights.

He says it goes show that their development programs are effective.

“By the closure of affiliation by October, we had 24 association. That’s good news for us. It shows growth, it shows the belief that people have on the association.”

The Saioni Volleyball Association is the new inclusion into the federation.

Gukisuva says this season they are looking at bringing clubs from maritime islands.