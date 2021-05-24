Improving ranking crucial for Baseball

The Fiji Baseball & Softball Association wants to improve its ranking at this year’s Pacific Mini Games.

The Association is hoping it is able to field its best baseballers in the country at the event.

Despite being a minor sport, Association Vice President Logavatu Tavo says like any other sport, they want to make a name for themselves at the Games.

“We are quite confident to go and impact there and we are focusing on giving our best. We are quite confident and of course, we want to lift our ranking there. But our main focus is development.”

Baseball last competed in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games where they defeated American Samoa in the pools.

Tavo adds this is one of the sport’s greatest achievements.