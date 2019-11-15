Impressive 2019 for Fiji Chess

General Secretary of the Fiji Chess Federation Hilda Vukikomoala has welcomed the interest shown by the young players.

This as the Federation witnessed an increase in the number of participants who are young kids.

Vukikomoala says she hopes that the numbers continue to grow.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Our number of players has increased and we have had a tournament every month very successful tournaments every month with new sponsors each month and we have just finished a great nationals with over 40 participants so 2019 was excellent for us’.

Vukikomoala says with this support, she is looking forward to an even bigger and better 2020.