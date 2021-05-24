Home

Rugby

Ikanikoda eyes Dubai 7s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 5:36 am

The will be no special treatment for senior players as selection for a Dubai 7s spot depends on performance.

One of the experienced players, Livai Ikanikoda is seeking redemption after being dropped from the Olympic 7s squad.

The 32-year-old says individual training is a significant part of his preparation.

“I have to work on my fitness to be in the standard that the coaches and the management want me to reach and especially for my diet I do it on my own time when I go out of the field”

Ikanikoda says they have a good squad and players are learning from each other.

“After the lockdown we just started preparation with our training and I’m going now with the training with the boys especially in camp, we just push ourselves to get in our fitness level”

The World 7’s Series Dubai leg is on the 26th and 27th of this month.

 

