If any athlete is unwell, stay home: PM

As contact sports starts today, the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is pleading with the athletes and fans to play their part.

Bainimarama says the careFiji app is a must for every athlete and sport loving person in the country.

‘We look forward to the co-operation of the sporting event organizers and I can’t stress this enough all spectators must download the careFIJI APP if any athlete at any level of play is feeling unwell stay home, officials will be responsible for symptoms screenings and should not allow who is sick to play’.

Live sporting events is now allowed but with restrictions.

Formal indoor and outdoor sporting venues can host sporting events with spectators at 50% capacity as long as physical distancing is maintained within the venue.

Informal sports events at community level are also allowed but with 100 only in attendance and it will be reviewed in the near future.