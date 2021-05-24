I only wished my Dad was here to witness this: Vakurunabili

Standing in a semi-empty Tokyo stadium singing the national anthem arose different emotions says Olympic gold medalist Josua Vakurunabili.

Describing his experience in an interview with FBC Sports, the 27-year-old says he only wished his pillar of strength, his late father was there to witness his success on the world stage.

Vakurunabili says fulfilling his father’s dream is what kept him to push beyond his limits.

“My father has been my motivator and biggest supporter, when he passed last year that motivated me to always try my best and do what would’ve wanted me to do, now that i have reached the Olympic stage, it was too touching for me knowing my Dad was not there to witness this important moment in my life”

The Vatakarasa, Nadroga native dropped out of school at the age of 15, worked in the farm for a few years before joining the Fiji Corrections Service where he began playing 7s rugby.

“I was only used to playing 15s back in the village so playing 7s was kind of new but after joining the corrections service we would occasionally play 7s and I guess that’s where my sevens dream started”

The 7s team is currently in quarantine and will be cleared at the end of the week.