I nearly gave up swimming: Vakasama

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 6:43 am
TAICHI VAKASAMA [SOURCE: FACEBOOK]

It was not an easy road for Olympian and Swimmer Taichi Vakasama as he shares how he dropped out of swimming at the early age of 11 to focus on other things.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Vakasama says he knew he was destined for something great not knowing he would one day end up at the Olympic stage.

Vakasama was one of the youngest athlete in the Team Fiji contingent to the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Giving it another shot in 2012, the 21-year-old says he did not look back.

“Yes, I quit swimming once in class 6 because I did not improve much then decided to come back in 2012 because I felt like I was missing something cause even if I stopped swimming I didn’t study”

The Lau native started swimming as part of his extracurricular activity in school.

He says the sport has given him more than just victories.

“If I have to be honest it’s like a routine now for me to swim every day and train hard but I believe most of my motivation comes from paying back to the sport like all that I have received cause when I was small and started swimming like I was not friendly”

Fiji Swimming is hoping to send a team to the FINA World Swimming Championships in December.

Vakasama hopes to also be in the mix.

 

