I have faith in the team: Babs Khan

Suva football’s chances of retaining its national league title is slowly slipping away.

The defending premier league champions have not been consistent since the resumption of the league, starting off with a loss to Ba, a win to Rewa and a draw with second last placed team, Nadroga last weekend.

The Whites after nine rounds of competition are now in fifth place with 11 points, eight away from table leaders, Lautoka with 19 points.

With only four rounds remaining until the conclusion of the league, coach Babs Khan believes his team can make it.

“We know we can pull this off. I have faith in my team and the players. We need to just execute the plan we have. It’s about taking opportunities and making the right decisions at the clinical time.”

A win against Navua at the Uprising Sports Complex on Sunday will be a critical step in climbing up the ladder.

In other matches on Sunday, Lautoka faces Nadi at Churchill Park and Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

All games will kick-off at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Nadroga battles Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.