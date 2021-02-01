Hutson Cup ready to roll

One of the oldest tournament in the country, the Hutson Cup, will start tomorrow at the Suva Bowling Club.

The tournament started in 1926 and this year Shop N Save is again sponsoring the event as they’ve done for the past eight years.

12 teams will take part in this year’s competition.

From the 12, eight will compete in the men’s division and four in the women’s category.

The eight men’s teams include Suva, Rewa, Tamavua, Ba, Labasa, Nadi, Lautoka and Sheraton.

Suva, Rewa, Tamavua and Sheraton will battle it out in the women’s competition.

However, the men’s competition will run from tomorrow to Sunday while the women’s games are only for Friday and Saturday.

The games will be played on a round robin basis at the Suva Bowling Club.