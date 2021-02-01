Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Hutson Cup ready to roll

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 1, 2021 12:02 pm

One of the oldest tournament in the country, the Hutson Cup, will start tomorrow at the Suva Bowling Club.

The tournament started in 1926 and this year Shop N Save is again sponsoring the event as they’ve done for the past eight years.

12 teams will take part in this year’s competition.

Article continues after advertisement

From the 12, eight will compete in the men’s division and four in the women’s category.

The eight men’s teams include Suva, Rewa, Tamavua, Ba, Labasa, Nadi, Lautoka and Sheraton.

Suva, Rewa, Tamavua and Sheraton will battle it out in the women’s competition.

However, the men’s competition will run from tomorrow to Sunday while the women’s games are only for Friday and Saturday.

The games will be played on a round robin basis at the Suva Bowling Club.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.