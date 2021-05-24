Hurricanes avenge loss

The Hurricanes ruthlessly thumped Moana Pasifika in a 53-12 victory in Wellington last night.

Running in eight tries to two, the hosts dominated from the outset at Sky Stadium in a match that was rescheduled as a result of Covid disruption earlier in the season.

A searing break by wing Wes Goosen through the heart of the Moana Pasifika defence in the opening passage of play from the kick-off indicated how the match would go with the Hurricanes scoring just minutes later via Alex Fidow.

Further first half tries to Goosen and Blake Gibson, as well as seven points from the boot of prodigious fullback Ruben Love, was enough to outscore the solitary try scored by Moana Pasifika lock Michael Curry in the opening play.

Ahead 22-5 at half-time, the Hurricanes ramped things up in the second half, with hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes, halfback TJ Perenara, prop Pasilio Tosi, captain Reed Prinsep and Gibson all dotting down a try.

Perenara, meanwhile, continued to close in on Israel Folau’s record for most tries in Super Rugby history, scoring his 58th try to leave him two tries shy of the former Wallabies star’s milestone.

Ill-discipline continued to plague Aaron Mauger’s side, who conceded 10 penalties to the Hurricanes’ six and had minimal possession and territory.

The result leaves Moana Pasifika at the bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific table, nine points astray from a play-offs spot, while the Hurricanes leapfrog the Western Force into seventh place.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is on a bye this week and will play the Blues on 23rd April.

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will await the Super W final the day after.

[Source: Rugby Pass]