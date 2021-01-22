Home

Houston signs Fijian winger Veramu Dikidikilati

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 27, 2021 6:13 am

The Houston SaberCats have added a third Fijian player for the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

Twenty-three-year-old winger Veramu Dikidikilati will arrive at his first professional club, joining from his provincial side Naitasiri.

Across the 2018 and 2019 World Rugby Pacific Challenge competitions Dikidikilati started six games for the Fiji Warriors, scoring an impressive seven tries against the development sides of Tonga, Samoa, and Japan.

The Lomai native follows countrymen Apisai Tauyavuca and Paula Balekana to Houston.

 

