Horse Racing
Twilight Payment wins Melbourne cup
November 3, 2020 4:18 pm
Twilight Payment has won the Melbourne Cup after leading from the start.
Tiger Moth finished second and Prince of Arran was third.
This year’s Melbourne Cup was like no other as there were no crowds that attended the race that stops the nation.
How good are these scenes from Jye McNeil?
Can you believe it? You are a #MelbourneCup winner! pic.twitter.com/rvS2VXpjnf
— Racing.com (@Racing) November 3, 2020
However, on the track, it was the same exciting story, a field of 24 international and local horses racing over 3200 meters for whopping prize money of close to $12m.
Give them a cheer! #MelbourneCup pic.twitter.com/6sxwLPml1e
— Racing.com (@Racing) November 3, 2020
They’re off in the Lexus #MelbourneCup! pic.twitter.com/zwvXbug9bW
— Racing.com (@Racing) November 3, 2020