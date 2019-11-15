Twilight Payment wins Melbourne cup

Twilight Payment has won the Melbourne Cup after leading from the start.

Tiger Moth finished second and Prince of Arran was third.

This year’s Melbourne Cup was like no other as there were no crowds that attended the race that stops the nation.

How good are these scenes from Jye McNeil? Can you believe it? You are a #MelbourneCup winner! pic.twitter.com/rvS2VXpjnf — Racing.com (@Racing) November 3, 2020

However, on the track, it was the same exciting story, a field of 24 international and local horses racing over 3200 meters for whopping prize money of close to $12m.