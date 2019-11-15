Pre-Melbourne Cup favorite Anthony Van Dyck euthanized

One of the pre-race favourites of the Melbourne Cup, Anthony Van Dyck, was euthanized after sustaining a fractured fetlock.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the horse was seen being loaded into an ambulance at the track.

The horse, carrying 58.5 kilograms during the race, was trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by star jockey Hugh Bowman.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s understood Bowman dismounted the horse before a horse ambulance arrived for further assessment.

A statement was released by Racing Victoria’s integrity chief Jamie Stier confirming the news.

The statement says that Anthony Van Dyck had to be humanely euthanized and the horse received immediate veterinary care, however, he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained.

[Source: nine.com.au]