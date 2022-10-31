O’Brien wants another taste of victory with Vow and Declare

Vow and Declare [Source: Punters]

2019 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O’Brien wants a taste of victory he had when he last won.

O’Brien says it was a big moment for him and felt insane where he would love to win again with his horse Vow and Declare after having knowledge of what it means to people.

With the benefit of hindsight, that day three years ago was also a moment of innocence when a packed Flemington racecourse rejoiced in O’Brien’s victory, oblivious to the fact that a pandemic was a matter of months from shutting down the country.

He says it’s going to be great to have 100,000 people back and it’s a relief to be getting back to normal.

A rejuvenated Vow And Declare is back for another crack at the race that has already given him a sense of racing immortality, having almost been retired 12 months ago.

Vow And Declare was recovering from a low-grade tendon injury that had O’Brien and the horse’s owners considering retiring him.

You can watch the Melbourne Cup LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels next Tuesday at 4:00 pm.