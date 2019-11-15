No crowds for Melbourne Cup

This year’s Melbourne Cup will be like no other.

It will be the first time no crowds will attend the race that stops the nation.

However, on the track, it’ll be the same exciting story, a field of 24 international and local horses racing over 3200 meters for whopping prize money of close to $12m.

The top 24 horses that will take the field will be confirmed on Sunday.

Some of the horses that are expected to race and win are Irish import Tiger Moth, Sir Dragonete Surprise Baby, Caulfield Cup winner Very Elegant, Anthony Van Dyck, last year’s second-place getter Prince of Arran and Russian Camelot.

The Melbourne Cup will be held next Tuesday at 5pm.