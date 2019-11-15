New Melbourne Cup favorite emerges

Caulfield Cup runner-up Anthony Van Dyck is the favourite according to experts to win the Melbourne Cup tomorrow.

Just behind are Tiger Moth and Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet.

Also in the list of favourite horses are local hope Surprise Baby, last year’s second-place getter Prince of Arran and Caulfield Cup winner Very Elegant along with Russian Camelot.

It’s rare for the favourite to win the Melbourne Cup, however, Fiorente was the last favourite to win and that was in 2013.

He was the first favourite to win since Makybe Diva won the third of her Cups in 2005.

The Melbourne Cup will be held tomorrow at 5pm.

You can watch the action LIVE on FBC TV starting from 3:30pm.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]