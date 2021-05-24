Nadia Bartel removed from Melbourne Cup website

2020 Melbourne Cup ambassador, Nadia Bartel has been removed from the Melbourne Cup website.

The Victoria Racing Club had issued a statement confirming the “businesswoman and fashion identity” as the face of the major racing event last year, however, it has since been removed from the page.

Bartel is not the only ambassador whose release has been removed, with all the 2020 ambassadors no longer appearing on the site.

The Melbourne Cup race will be held next Tuesday and you can watch the action LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

[Source: news.com.au]