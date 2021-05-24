Many punters put money on Incentivise

Some say one strategy when it comes to betting on the Melbourne Cup winner is simply follow where the big money is going.

Today the TAB has reported a massive bet on the favorite, with the punter standing to collect $182,000 should the horse win this afternoon.

Grants Betting Fiji Managing Director Rahul Sundar says more punters are turning up at their outlets.

He adds the government’s assistance has come at the right time for some of the punters.

“A lot people have a winning side this year, they’re expecting to have a big win at the Melbourne Cup as well, thanks to our government $360 assistance we expecting more customers coming in”.

Meanwhile, Incentivise, the shortest-priced favorite for the race since Phar Lap, opened at $2.30 but has continued to drift in the market.

There has been lots of support for Incentivise, with TAB also reporting two $10,000 bets and one $15,000 bet by Australian punters on the favorite in the lead-up to the race.

A few brave punters have also put plenty of cash on a few of the outsiders and stand to get lots back in return should they be successful.

TAB has taken bets of $10,420 at $24 on Miami Bound to place, which would equate to a $250,080 return.

One overseas punter has put $15,625 on Ocean Billy to place at $16 while another has $14,705 on She’s Ideel to place at $17.

Fox Sports reports a brave person has splashed $20,830 on Selino to place, paying $12 and with a return of $249,960 should it come true.

Source:Fox Sports Australia