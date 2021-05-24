Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|
Full Coverage

Horse Racing

Many punters put money on Incentivise

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 12:34 pm

Some say one strategy when it comes to betting on the Melbourne Cup winner is simply follow where the big money is going.

Today the TAB has reported a massive bet on the favorite, with the punter standing to collect $182,000 should the horse win this afternoon.

Grants Betting Fiji Managing Director Rahul Sundar says more punters are turning up at their outlets.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the government’s assistance has come at the right time for some of the punters.

“A lot people have a winning side this year, they’re expecting to have a big win at the Melbourne Cup as well, thanks to our government $360 assistance we expecting more customers coming in”.

Meanwhile, Incentivise, the shortest-priced favorite for the race since Phar Lap, opened at $2.30 but has continued to drift in the market.

There has been lots of support for Incentivise, with TAB also reporting two $10,000 bets and one $15,000 bet by Australian punters on the favorite in the lead-up to the race.

A few brave punters have also put plenty of cash on a few of the outsiders and stand to get lots back in return should they be successful.

TAB has taken bets of $10,420 at $24 on Miami Bound to place, which would equate to a $250,080 return.

One overseas punter has put $15,625 on Ocean Billy to place at $16 while another has $14,705 on She’s Ideel to place at $17.

Fox Sports reports a brave person has splashed $20,830 on Selino to place, paying $12 and with a return of $249,960 should it come true.

Source:Fox Sports Australia

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.