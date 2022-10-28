Loft out of Melbourne Cup

[Photo: JustHorseRacing]

One of the Melbourne Cup favorites, Loft, has been scratched from the race that stops the nation next Tuesday.

The European horse won’t be running following a tendon issue.

Star jockey James McDonald had been booked to ride the five-year-old which had won twice over two miles in its past three runs.

Loft’s withdrawal follows that of Caulfield Cup winner Durston yesterday due to an injury in the left hind leg.

Another overseas horse, Without A Fight, is now the second favorite ahead of Tuesday’s race at Flemington.

Deauville Legend is still the favorite for the $ 11 million race.

You can watch the Melbourne Cup LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels next Tuesday at 4:30 pm.