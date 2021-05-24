Johnny Get Angry receives criticism

Johnny Get Angry will be running despite criticism in the lead up to the Melbourne Cup.

The position in the Cup field of last year’s Victoria Derby winner has come under fire after being beaten a combined margin of 48 lengths at his last two starts.

Outspoken jockey Glen Boss, winner of three-consecutive Melbourne Cups, was particularly scathing of Johnny Get Angry taking up a spot in the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Boss says Johhny Get Angry should not be in the race as he will attract no turnover.

Despite Boss’ thoughts though Johnny Get Angry has firmed from $101 into $71 with the TAB.

The Melbourne Cup will be held on Tuesday.