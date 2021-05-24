Home

Horse Racing

Horses set for Melbourne Cup

Fox sports
October 31, 2021 12:38 pm

The final 24-horse field for the 2021 Melbourne Cup is set.

Great House secured a spot in the field on Derby Day on Saturday while Fun Fact bombed badly in the race and was withdrawn from the Cup, opening up a spot for Floating Artist to give Ciaron Maher and David Eustace four runners in Tuesday’s race.

Leading hopes Spanish Mission and Verry Elleegant have also been confirmed as starters despite some doubts over the participation, ensuring strong competition for heavy race favourite Incentivise.

The all-important barrier draw has been held with Incentivise drawing barrier 16.

 

