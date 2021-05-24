Four top bets for Melbourne Cup

Four of the 24 horses are expected to win tomorrow’s Melbourne Cup race.

Towards the top of the weights we have the likes of Twilight Payment, Incentivise, Spanish Mission and Verry Elleegant all between 57kg and 58kg.

The other 20 runners are carrying 54kg or less right down to 50kg for Sir Lucan and Great House.

However, many believe anything can happen on race day according to the Melbourne Cup history.

Since its inception in 1861 the Melbourne Cup has been Australia’s great race.

Six of the past 10 Cups have gone abroad and millions of dollars of prize money with them.

You can watch the Melbourne Cup LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.

The coverage will begin at 2:30pm with the main race starting at 4pm.