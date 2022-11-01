Eyes on Gold Trip

[Source: The West Australian]

First time Melbourne Cup participant, Gold Trip is one of the hot favorites to win this year’s race.

This stems from his power run in the Caulfield Cup which saw him settle for second place, a big improvement from his 12th place finish in the Cox Plate.

The six-year-old French horse has even got the attention of 2021 winning jockey James McDonald who will be watching from the stands this year.

Grants Betting Manager Rahul Sundar says some of our local punters are betting for Gold Trip too.

“We are also expecting last year’s winner, Verry Elleegance jockey James McDonald to watch the race live and he has given a tip of Gold Trip. So, we are expecting Gold Trip to put up some amazing performances this year.”

Sundar says local punters have also identified their favorite jockey with Caulfield Cup winner, Michael Dee topping the list.

You can watch the race the stops the nation live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels at 4:00 pm.