Draw barrier conducted for Melbourne Race

[Photo Credit: Winning Edge Investment]

The 2022 Melbourne Cup field has been locked in with a draw barrier conducted.

Race favourite Deauville Legend was on a good side who will start from gate nine in Tuesday’s race.

Deauville Legend brings stellar form to Australia from the UK and will be ridden by Kerrin McEvoy.

The horse is the clear favourite after fellow raider Loft was scratched from the race.

Irish stayer Without a Fight was second in the market but did not fare favourably in the draw—drawing gate 18.

Only one horse has ever won from that gate, although it did happen last year courtesy of Verry Elegant.

Grand Promenade, one of five runners for the Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace stable, will start from the inside gate while Knights Order draws the widest gate, No.24