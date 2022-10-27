Deauville Legend is current favorite for Melbourne Cup

Deauville Legend [Source: Thoroughbred Daily News]

Four horses have guaranteed their spots in the $11 million Melbourne Cup this year which includes Caulfield Cup winner Durston, Lunar Flare, Point Nepean and current favorite Deauville Legend.

A final field of 24 can run in the great race next Tuesday.

Saturday’s 2500 meters group three Lexus Archer Stakes is the last chance for a horse to get into the race.

Fox Sports reports that Geelong Cup winner Emissary currently has the 24th and final place on the starting line.

Other leading contenders are Loft, top-weight Gold Trip, Without A Fight and 2019 winner Vow And Declare.

The barrier draw for the race that stops a nation will be held at 6:30pm on Saturday.

You can watch the Melbourne Cup live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

Coverage starts at 2:30pm next Tuesday with the main race at 4pm.