Barrier not a problem for Incentivise: Sundar

The pandemic has failed to dampen the spirits of punters on the eve of the Melbourne Cup, however, they adhered to safety protocols while visiting Grants Betting outlets in the country today.

Grants Betting Managing Director, Rahul Sundar, says it’s been tough for the business and the punters as well but they’re only allowing fully vaccinated individuals into their outlets.

[Rahul Sundar]

Article continues after advertisement

Sundar says last year’s Melbourne Cup winner ‘Twilight Payment’ is in barrier two for tomorrow’s race while this year’s favourite ‘Incentivise’ will be running in barrier 16.

He adds racing from barrier 16 will not be an issue for ‘Incentivise’ and this year’s race will be an interesting one.

‘Most likely as we know ‘Incentivise’ is the winner for Caufield Cup and has more chances of winning this year’s Melbourne Cup, he’s the favorite, he’s doing good so the barrier shouldn’t be a problem for Incentivise’.

Today, punters were carefully studying the field and asking for expert advice before putting their money on the best horses.

Punters at Grants Betting outlet in Suva.

You can watch the Melbourne Cup LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.

The coverage will begin at 2:30pm with the main race starting at 4pm.