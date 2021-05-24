Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|
Full Coverage

Horse Racing

Bakers looking to steal the show

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Racenet]

Father and son Murray and Bjorn Baker are looking to steal center stage in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Having dominated Melbourne Cup headlines in recent years and as one of Australasia’s most prominent racing families, the two are looking forward.

This year will be the first time the father-son duo line up on opposite sides of the ledger.

Article continues after advertisement

Murray Baker, in partnership with Andrew Forsman, will saddle up the talented The Chosen One in the race that stops the nation while Bjorn is poised to launch his maiden Cup challenge with staying weapon She’s Ideel.

The last time both Bakers appeared in the form book together for the Cup was with the classy Harris Tweed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.