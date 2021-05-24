Bakers looking to steal the show

Father and son Murray and Bjorn Baker are looking to steal center stage in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Having dominated Melbourne Cup headlines in recent years and as one of Australasia’s most prominent racing families, the two are looking forward.

This year will be the first time the father-son duo line up on opposite sides of the ledger.

Murray Baker, in partnership with Andrew Forsman, will saddle up the talented The Chosen One in the race that stops the nation while Bjorn is poised to launch his maiden Cup challenge with staying weapon She’s Ideel.

The last time both Bakers appeared in the form book together for the Cup was with the classy Harris Tweed.