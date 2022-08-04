Holistic training for squash players

Mastering the fundamentals of squash is an important concept while playing the sport competitively.

Professional squash player and coach Karen Kronemeyer is in the West teaching local players the basic skills and refining their knowledge of the sport.

She says the training focuses on technique and the holistic profile of a players.

“We taught the players how to in each corner of the game, be able to use a straight drive or a cross court to deceive your opponent. It’s not just squash, we are learning how to meditate, how to stretch, about nutrition, match play and how to prepare correctly to become a professional athlete.”

RSR Director Renita Reddy who organized the training says apart from talent and skills, pathways is something that lacks.

“We have a lot of talent here but there is no pathway. One way i can contribute to creating that pathway is by bringing in a coach from overseas who is very skilled and can upskill our players.”

The training is only carried out in Nadi with a possibility of it being expanded to other parts of the country.