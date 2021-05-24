Holistic approach for Nasinu football

It will be a must win match for Nasinu football when it faces Navua in round six of the Digicel Premier League.

The side aims to prove itself worthy of being in the premier division which means they’ll have to start winning matches.

After suffering its third loss last Sunday, coach Mira Sahib says the team needs to start taking a holistic approach towards its remaining matches.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to prepare well physically, mentally and even socially meaning teamwork. When you’re down and the team needs you to fight back so those are the things we have to work on.”

Nasinu is on seventh place, two points behind their Sunday opponent, Navua.

The two teams meet at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium.

At the same venue, at 3pm Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadroga and Suva battles Rewa at 5pm.

These three matches plus the Digicel Super League clash between Rewa women and Suva at 11am will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.