Holding Tokyo Olympics in 2021 will be 'difficult', Health chief warns

The head of the Tokyo Medical Association (JMA) has added his voice to speculation that the Tokyo Olympics, now due to be held next summer, could again be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

JMA President Yoshitake Yokokura told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday, unless an effective vaccine is developed he thinks it will be difficult to hold the Olympics next year.

Stating the outbreak is not only confined to Japan it’s a worldwide issue.”

Several health experts have cast doubt on plans to hold the Games next July and August.

Last week, Kentaro Iwata, a specialist in infectious diseases, says he thought it “unlikely” that the Games would be held just over a year from now.