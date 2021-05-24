Home

Hockey

India beats Australia to create history in women's hockey

| @BBCWorld
August 3, 2021 3:26 am
India Women's hockey team celebrate their historic win [Source: BBC]

India’s women’s hockey team has scripted history by qualifying for the Olympic semi-finals for the first time with a stunning victory over Australia.

They beat Australia, who had been looking for their first medal since securing a podium finish in Sydney in 2000, 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

India’s Gurjit Kaur scored the match’s only goal in the second quarter.

Many, including politicians and celebrities, have taken to social media to celebrate the win.

It’s being seen as remarkable in a country where cricket often overshadows other sports.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called it “an absolute wow moment”, adding that he was “filled with pride”.

Australia had conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, but the Indian players held on to their nerves and did not allow Australia to dominate.

India showed a great mix of aggression and strategy throughout the game.

They looked in command and the Savita Punia-led defence thwarted Australian attacks skillfully, specially in the last quarter when Emily Chalker’s side desperately looked for an equaliser.

