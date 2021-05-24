Great Britain beat India to win women's hockey bronze

Great Britain claimed bronze in the women’s hockey at Tokyo 2020 with a thrilling 4-3 victory against India.

The 2016 gold medallists took an early 2-nil lead but fell 3-2 down in the third quarter.

They came back to draw level before Grace Balsdon struck the winning goal after a succession of penalty corners.

The win means it is the third Olympic Games in a row Great Britain have won a medal, after the women also claimed bronze in 2012.

World champions the Netherlands take on Argentina in the gold medal match.