Hill creates BoxFit Online Platform

Fiji’s Welterweight Boxer Winston Hill has come up with a new way to help Fijians keep fit from the comfort of their homes.

After Government’s announcement for the closure all sporting facilities across Fiji, Hill the owner of BoxFit Gym in Toorak, set up an Online Platform where he conducts Live Coaching and Prescribed workouts.

Hill says due to the current crises, he had to diversify and tap into other revenue streams.

“We engaged and created an online training platform. This way we are still keeping our clients engaged, motivated and active while still training in the comfort of their homes. So we have created this platform through zoom it’s an online virtual training or web application.”

Hill says the project is heading into its second week and they have received positive feedback from their users.

Through the BoxFit Online platform members have an online schedule where they can login at the same time and still have an interactive sessions.