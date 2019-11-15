Hill anticipates greener boxing future

Fiji’s Welterweight boxer Winston Hill remains optimistic of a greener boxing future after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Hill vied to make his second Olympic appearance but fell short after losing in the Boxing qualifying round in Amman, Jordan.

Article continues after advertisement

The 26-year-old was joint by fellow boxer Jone Davule and saying they will now focus on helping upcoming amateur boxers.

“This isn’t the end of the road for us. There’s still many other opportunities where we can use our experience and everything that we know to help other upcoming boxers in Fiji. Using this gym to train up fighters help them on their journey to becoming successful boxers, regionally and within the country.”

Hill is now focusing on developing his Box Fit Gym in Suva.