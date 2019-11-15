Hill and Davule may try for Olympic Qualification in May

Fiji’s Welterweight Boxer Winston Hill and Jone Davule may have their last try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Final World Qualifier in France.

This is following the cancellation of the Asia/Oceania Tokyo qualification round which was scheduled to take place in Wuhan next month due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in China.

Team Fiji’s Chef de Mission Patrick Bower says they will be notified on other alternatives for the competition.

“Fiji will be notified of any new development in this regard so the Boxing task force will have us informed and the Chinese Olympic Committee is working to find alternatives to this competition. This could be the duo’s last chance to qualify for the Olympics. If not they may have to try again in May.”

Apart from boxing, Bower adds Team Fiji is also looking to feature Athletics, Swimming, Archery, Judo, Karate and Table Tennis.

Article continues after advertisement

So far, only the rugby 7s men’s and women’s teams have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kicks off on July 24.