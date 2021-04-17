Highlanders will need to win last two games

Highlanders trails in fourth place followings Saturdays 26-23 loss against the Chiefs

The team’s head coach Tony Brown has ruled out his side qualifying for this year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa final with just two matches remaining in the regular season.

The Chiefs, who leapfrogged to the Highlanders into the third spot as a result of their victory, and the second-placed Blues also have a game in hand over the southerners to help extend their respective two and four-point buffers on the table.

Highlanders will need to win their final two matches of the campaign against the Blues and Hurricanes and require a slew of other results to go their way if they are to make the grand final on May 8.

Highlanders take on the Blues on Friday at 7.05pm.

Chiefs battle the Crusaders on Saturday at 7.05pm, also on Saturday Force plays the Warratahs and on Sunday Rebels fight the Brumbies at 4pm.

[Source: RugbyPass]