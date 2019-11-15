Highlanders lose to the Bulls

The Highlanders’ season has gone from bad to worse after they blew a 10-5 halftime lead to lose 38-13 to the Bulls.

Highlanders kicked away lots of possession and also lost wing Jona Nareki to injury after 30 minutes after taking a heavy knock contesting for the high ball.

Nevertheless, the Highlanders took a 10-5 lead into halftime and looked reasonably comfortable against a Bulls side that looked down on confidence.

The Bull were on top of their set pieces in the second half seeing wing Rosko Specman finished three tries.

For the last 30 minutes the Highlanders found themselves unable to stem the Bulls’ runners on the gain line and Bulls wing Cornal Hendricks rubbed salt in the wound with the home side’s sixth try in the last seconds.

In another game played this morning, the Sharks beat the Jaguares 33-19

Meanwhile in Super Rugby matches last night, the Blues claimed a stunning 24-15 win over the 14-men Hurricanes side in Wellington last night to end their nine-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes dominated much of the first half seeing off a brilliant try to Ben Lam just two minutes into the match.

This changed in the second half when ill-discipline crept up on the Hurricanes getting the Blues propelled with opportunities.

The Hurricanes were reduced to 14 men for the remainder of the game when prop Tyrel Lomax was shown a red card.

14 soon went down to 12 after Vaea Fifita and Jordie Barrett were both shown yellow cards.

Capitalizing the opportunities, the Blues secured 10 more points including a penalty try which sealed off their first win.

In another match last night, Rebels defeated the Lions 37-17.