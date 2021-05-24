Highlanders blows chances for Reds

The Queensland Reds’ coughed up a 12-point lead to hand the Highlanders its third win of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The hosts led 12-0 but again couldn’t seal the deal, as a 27-19 loss was a big blow to the Reds’ hopes of a top-four finish and home final.

Moana Pasifika will face Waratahs today at 4.35pm before Chiefs play Brumbies at 7.05pm.

At 9.45pm, Western Force take on Crusaders.

Our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Hurricanes tomorrow at 3.35pm.